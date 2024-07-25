Orchid (OXT) Reaches Market Cap of $77.90 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $77.90 million and $3.16 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0795 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,598.22 or 1.00118535 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000978 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011433 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00073494 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08095737 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $5,521,010.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.