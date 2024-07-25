Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Option Care Health stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 310,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,659. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 73,938 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Option Care Health by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,482,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,023,000 after buying an additional 735,344 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,620,000 after acquiring an additional 62,449 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,254,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Option Care Health by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,417,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,759,000 after acquiring an additional 96,587 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

