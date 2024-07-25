Oppenheimer Upgrades argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) to “Outperform”

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $546.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARGX. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.37.

Get argenx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARGX

argenx Price Performance

ARGX stock opened at $464.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $410.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.71. argenx has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $534.41. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.04 and a beta of 0.64.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that argenx will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of argenx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of argenx by 49.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,235,000 after buying an additional 1,830,651 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of argenx by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,666,000 after buying an additional 346,178 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 24.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,690,000 after buying an additional 439,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of argenx by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,099,000 after buying an additional 530,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,609,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.