Oppenheimer Trims Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Target Price to $448.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $465.00 to $448.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $426.71.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

DE stock opened at $369.39 on Monday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.93 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

