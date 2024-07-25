OMG Network (OMG) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $35.79 million and approximately $15.14 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00042537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00015033 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

