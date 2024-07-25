Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

