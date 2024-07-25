Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Insider Buys £74,820 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Linda Wilding acquired 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £74,820 ($96,766.68).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON OIT opened at GBX 176 ($2.28) on Thursday. Odyssean Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 133 ($1.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 180 ($2.33). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 173.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 162.74. The company has a market capitalization of £214.72 million, a PE ratio of 2,933.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.