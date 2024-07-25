OceanaGold Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report released on Sunday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of C$364.40 million during the quarter.
OGC stock opened at C$3.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.00. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.08 and a 12 month high of C$3.84.
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
