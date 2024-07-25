OceanaGold Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report released on Sunday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of C$364.40 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OceanaGold

OceanaGold Stock Down 1.4 %

OGC stock opened at C$3.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.00. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.08 and a 12 month high of C$3.84.

OceanaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.