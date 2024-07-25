Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Down 3%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.14. 412,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,740,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
Oatly Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $576.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.11.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 49.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oatly Group
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.