Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Down 3%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.14. 412,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,740,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $576.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.11.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 49.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oatly Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the first quarter worth approximately $998,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 144.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 118,886 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 430.8% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,874 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,024,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 2,521,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

