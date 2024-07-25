O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,882 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $511,215,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,362,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,676 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Durn acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $135,013.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $7,255,235 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of -56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

