O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,447 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 47.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in BorgWarner by 419.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 53,721 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $521,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $31.97 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $46.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

