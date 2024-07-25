NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Trading 20.5% Higher

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.94. 74,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 78,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The company has a market cap of C$34.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.42.

NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.76 million for the quarter.

About NTG Clarity Networks

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.

