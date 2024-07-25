NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Down to $4.65

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.43. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 230,162 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 61,982 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 353,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,249 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading

