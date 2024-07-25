NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Trading Down 7.5%

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 108,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 161,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.
The firm has a market cap of C$115.52 million, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.43.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.
