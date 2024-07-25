NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Trading Down 7.5%

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 108,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 161,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Down 6.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$115.52 million, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.43.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Chang bought 217,000 shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$73,780.00. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

