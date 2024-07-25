NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker Sells 110,000 Shares

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 15.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,037 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 37.1% in the second quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,455 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.