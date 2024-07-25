Natixis Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Natixis reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,811 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Intuit were worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 79.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.08 on Thursday, reaching $626.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,547. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $175.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $632.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.