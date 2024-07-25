Natixis Increases Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 306.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,300 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in First Horizon were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHN. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

First Horizon Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE FHN traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $16.84. 7,310,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,979,867. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.