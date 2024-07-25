National Bank of Canada FI Trims Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,166 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $34,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $98.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,611,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,529. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

