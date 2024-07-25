National Bank of Canada FI Sells 4,476 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,678,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.11 and a 200 day moving average of $154.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $180.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $219,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,153 shares in the company, valued at $99,315,570.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,250. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

