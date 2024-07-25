National Bank of Canada FI Sells 177,208 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,208 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.06% of Cummins worth $22,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

CMI traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $287.16. 177,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,443. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.25 and its 200 day moving average is $274.03. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $304.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 49.19%.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

