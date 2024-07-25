National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,510 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.38% of Nuvei worth $17,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nuvei by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,327,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Nuvei by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,347,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179,840 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Nuvei by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 550,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $11,160,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $10,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Stock Down 0.3 %

Nuvei stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. 679,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,723. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -825.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Nuvei Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67.

Nuvei Dividend Announcement

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.11 million. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Nuvei from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Nuvei Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

