National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,981 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $24,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Trading Up 2.5 %

Fastenal stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,013. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.77.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

