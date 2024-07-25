National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 178,587.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250,022 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $18,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,158,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,120. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.16. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $632.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

