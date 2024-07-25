National Bank of Canada FI Has $17.82 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.18% of Catalent worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.65.

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

