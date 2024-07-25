National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $16,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI traded down $28.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $715.89. 1,212,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,592. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $759.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $662.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $659.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.95 EPS. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $637.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

