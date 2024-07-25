National Bank of Canada FI Buys 851,580 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,857,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851,580 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.06% of PG&E worth $33,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,200,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,185,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,627,000 after purchasing an additional 709,310 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 37,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,089 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.25. 10,785,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,396,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.08.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

