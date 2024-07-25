National Bank of Canada FI Buys 34,976 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,057 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 34,976 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.11% of Autodesk worth $61,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $619,404,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 1,162.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,973,000 after acquiring an additional 753,051 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,551,000 after purchasing an additional 442,005 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,910,000 after purchasing an additional 429,071 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ADSK traded down $6.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.45. 1,510,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,458. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.42 and a 200-day moving average of $240.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

