National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 354,718 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 46,368.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 355,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,718 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $22,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 233,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 123,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE ELS traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.35. 499,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,627. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 104.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.