National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

National Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE NBHC traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,388. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NBHC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

