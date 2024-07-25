Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.
Morningstar Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $16.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $321.99. 184,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.92. Morningstar has a twelve month low of $213.38 and a twelve month high of $330.22.
Morningstar Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.
