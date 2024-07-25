Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.

Morningstar Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $16.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $321.99. 184,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.92. Morningstar has a twelve month low of $213.38 and a twelve month high of $330.22.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,020,374.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,056,519.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,804 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.10, for a total transaction of $1,446,484.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,703,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,222,827,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,952 shares of company stock worth $23,001,340 in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

