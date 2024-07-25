Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Update

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the June 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Montage Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAUTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.23. 54,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,461. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.

About Montage Gold

See Also

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

