Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $161.61 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 25th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.98 billion and $101.41 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $161.61 or 0.00246002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,695.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.56 or 0.00550356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008977 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00104688 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00033541 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00045834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00064454 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

