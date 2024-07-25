Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Minerva Neurosciences
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.