MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 6.6%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,562.56 and last traded at $1,562.56. Approximately 79,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,785,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,672.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Maxim Group raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,017.67.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.31 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,530.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,233.93.

MicroStrategy shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 8th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $37,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

