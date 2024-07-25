MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Up to $17.50

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $18.78. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 82,456 shares.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

