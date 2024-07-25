Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14, Briefing.com reports. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritage Homes updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.800-21.000 EPS.
Meritage Homes Stock Performance
NYSE:MTH traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.84. The stock had a trading volume of 654,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.80. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $109.23 and a twelve month high of $205.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.12.
Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTH
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Meritage Homes
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.