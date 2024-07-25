Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14, Briefing.com reports. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritage Homes updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.800-21.000 EPS.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MTH traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.84. The stock had a trading volume of 654,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.80. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $109.23 and a twelve month high of $205.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.12.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTH. Raymond James started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTH

About Meritage Homes

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.