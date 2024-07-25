Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Releases Earnings Results

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $62.17. 868,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

