Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given New C$186.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$166.57.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$168.99 on Monday. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$110.52 and a 52 week high of C$171.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$160.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$149.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. The company has a market cap of C$51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.29 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Equities analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 8.3923706 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.513 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total value of C$5,070,380.25. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.00, for a total transaction of C$1,107,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total transaction of C$5,070,380.25. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,929 shares of company stock worth $13,160,644. Company insiders own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

