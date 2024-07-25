Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $600.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $515.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $526.69.

Get Lennox International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lennox International

Lennox International Price Performance

LII stock opened at $541.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $527.47 and a 200-day moving average of $485.05. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $329.48 and a 12-month high of $583.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lennox International by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lennox International by 2.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,416,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 279.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.