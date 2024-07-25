Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading Up 4.8%

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $962.00 and last traded at $961.12. 258,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,010,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $917.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,030.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $986.05.

The company has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,012.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $940.83.

Lam Research’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Lam Research declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total value of $55,292.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,539.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total transaction of $55,292.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,539.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,786 shares of company stock worth $17,802,292. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 860.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

