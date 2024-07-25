Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 43,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:BBCA traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.62. The stock had a trading volume of 677,189 shares. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.27.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

