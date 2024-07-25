Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 786 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 786 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Workday by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Workday by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Workday by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $9.28 on Thursday, hitting $229.80. 745,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,864. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.44.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

