Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New $644,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.23. The stock had a trading volume of 141,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,838. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.53. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $134.47.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.