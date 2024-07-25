Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $510,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,849 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $68,207,000 after buying an additional 85,433 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $12,625,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 312,327 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,454,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $679,664,000 after purchasing an additional 200,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121,898 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE FCX traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $44.62. 7,131,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,673,489. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.