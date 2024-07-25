Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $273,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $1,723,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $978,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,381.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 65,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 60,929 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

3M Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,104. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.64 and its 200-day moving average is $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.01%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

