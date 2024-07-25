Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sempra by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,578,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,534,000 after buying an additional 233,819 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE SRE traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $79.63. The stock had a trading volume of 811,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,063. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $80.54.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

View Our Latest Report on Sempra

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.