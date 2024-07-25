Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 141.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 509.9% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 86,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 855.7% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 38,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 10.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $179.63. 1,309,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,122. The company has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.37.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC lowered their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

