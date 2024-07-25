Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $34.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $730.80. 2,082,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $149.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $741.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $749.47. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $815.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.20.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

