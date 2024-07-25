Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of OMC traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.74. 1,042,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,302. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $98.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

