Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 34,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 10,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 267,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,506,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,822,180. The company has a market capitalization of $329.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.14.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,984,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,448,152 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

